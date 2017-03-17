Selena Gomez Arrives Back in the US After Date With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez showed off her style in the Big Apple today!

The 24-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer was spotted leaving a photo shoot on Friday (March 17) in New York City.

She sported a matching top and pants, baby blue coat, and snakeskin loafers.

Selena made sure to stop and snap a pic with some fans on the street.

Yesterday, Selena was seen holding hands with her boyfriend The Weeknd in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, while the duo went shopping.

They also rented out an entire movie theater earlier this week!