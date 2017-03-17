Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 9:41 pm

Selena Gomez Arrives Back in the US After Date With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Arrives Back in the US After Date With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez showed off her style in the Big Apple today!

The 24-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer was spotted leaving a photo shoot on Friday (March 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She sported a matching top and pants, baby blue coat, and snakeskin loafers.

Selena made sure to stop and snap a pic with some fans on the street.

Yesterday, Selena was seen holding hands with her boyfriend The Weeknd in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, while the duo went shopping.

They also rented out an entire movie theater earlier this week!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez arrives back in the us after date with the weeknd 01
selena gomez arrives back in the us after date with the weeknd 02
selena gomez arrives back in the us after date with the weeknd 03
selena gomez arrives back in the us after date with the weeknd 04
selena gomez arrives back in the us after date with the weeknd 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here