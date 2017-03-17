Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 2:24 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hold Hands While Shopping in Toronto

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hold Hands While Shopping in Toronto

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd hold hands while shopping around town on Thursday (March 16) in Toronto, Canada.

The couple is currently spending time together in his hometown and they took a break from their shopping trip that afternoon to grab a bite to eat at the Thompson diner inside of the Thompson hotel.

Selena and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, rented out an entire movie theater the night before to have some privacy while watching the hit horror film Get Out. Get all the details on their date!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez the weeknd hold hands shopping toronto 01
selena gomez the weeknd hold hands shopping toronto 02
selena gomez the weeknd hold hands shopping toronto 03
selena gomez the weeknd hold hands shopping toronto 04

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here