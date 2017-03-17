Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 11:18 pm

Seth Meyers Slams Trump for Budget Cuts & More, Calls Him 'Dead Inside' - Watch Now! (Video)

Seth Meyers Slams Trump for Budget Cuts & More, Calls Him 'Dead Inside' - Watch Now! (Video)

Seth Meyers held nothing back in his analysis of President Donald Trump‘s latest actions.

In his “A Closer Look” segment, the 43-year-old Late Night host and comedian slammed Trump for everything from his recent proposed budget cuts, to his controversial travel ban, to his health care approach, and more.

“This week, we’ve seen Donald Trump‘s latest travel ban blocked yet again by a judge, his health care bill start to fall apart, and his wiretapping claims debunked,” Seth stated. “And now on top of all that, he unveiled a drastic new budget plan that slashes anti-poverty programs.”

“But Meals on Wheels?” he added. “How dead inside do you have to be to not want old people to get food? Your heart is so small, it makes your tiny hands look like catcher mitts. Old people voted for you. Your key demographics were old people and older people. They believed you when you said you cared about them. There’s nothing more low-life than lying to the elderly. You should know that. You’re 70.”

Seth also compared the president to a “toddler that helps out in the kitchen.” Watch the full video below!


Trump’s Cruel Budget Caps off Bad Week: A Closer Look
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Donald Trump, Seth Meyers

