Fri, 17 March 2017 at 9:56 pm

'Star Wars' Could Be Phasing Out Legacy Characters in Future Films

The Star Wars galaxy could be changing up in the future.

Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta just revealed that future films may be moving away from legacy characters like Yoda, Luke and Darth Vader.

“I think you’ve already seen us get 90 percent of the way there with Rogue One. Yes, you see Leia, yes, you see the Death Star and Vader, because those are elements of that story and they belong there, you can’t tell that story without those characters,” he explained to SuperHeroHype.

Gary continued, “But for the most part, 90 percent of that story is completely new characters. Completely new planets and places you’ve never seen before. It’s a Star Wars movie with no Jedi! You don’t see a lightsaber once until Vader pops it out at the end.”

“One of the thing things we really want to do at Lucasfilm is create a universe and not keep relying on old legacy characters. We’ve got Rey and Finn and Kylo Ren, they’ve already introduced a new generation of characters. Whatever kind of Star Wars films they’re making 10 or 20 years from now, I don’t think they’re going to be relying on the same legacy story elements as we have in the past,” Gary added.

