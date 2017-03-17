Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 3:41 pm

The Atomics Hit the Runway for H&M Ahead of Coachella Performance

The Atomics Hit the Runway for H&M Ahead of Coachella Performance

Is there anything The Atomics can’t do?

The band – Lucky Blue Smith and his sisters, Pyper America, Starlie, and Daisy Clementine – strutted their stuff on the catwalk AND rocked out on stage at the launch of the H&M Loves Coachella collection in Times Square on Thursday (March 16) in New York City.

The Atomics will also make their Coachella debut next month, performing at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival during the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the launch of the H&M Loves Coachella collection!” they said in a statement. “Music and fashion are a big part of our lives, so we’re happy that we were able to bring the two together for this live performance.

The H&M Times Square store will exclusively have the collection for sale before March 23, when it will officially launch in select stores and online.

