Vanessa Hudgens Gets Called 'Hollywood Royalty' By Thomas Sadoski on 'Late Late Show' (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens was jokingly accused of doing something totally “Hollywood royalty!”

The 28-year-old Powerless actress – still rocking her new gorgeous long hair – recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that she nearly threw up during a recent SoulCycle class.

“It was my sister’s birthday the night before and we went out for dinner and our favorite things are truffles, like we love truffles,” she explained. “So we had a big old truffle dinner and went to sleep way too stuffed and I woke up the next morning and went to SoulCycle and I rode podium. And I was like, ‘I think I’m going to be sick.’”

“I’m like, you know what, power through, whatever happens happens, it’ll be fine. And, out of nowhere, I just feel-” Vanessa added, making gagging motions. “I swallowed it.”

If you didn’t know, “riding the podium” is when a someone in the class sits in the teacher’s spot on a raised podium.

“I can’t think of anything more sort of Hollywood royalty than, ‘I puked up truffles while I was sitting at the podium during a SoulCycle,’” Thomas Sadoski, who also appeared on the show, remarked.

Thomas recently announced he secretly got married to Amanda Seyfried.



Pictured: Vanessa showing off her toned tummy while heading to Pilates class and picking up an iced coffee on her way home on Friday (March 17) in Studio City, Calif.

