Woody Harrelson & Laura Dern Share Tender Moment in Exclusive 'Wilson' Photos

Woody Harrelson embraces Laura Dern in this photo from their upcoming movie Wilson, provided exclusively to JustJared.com.

The upcoming film is based on the graphic novel by Daniel Clowes and it follows Wilson (Harrelson), a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.

The movie also stars Judy Greer and Cheryl Hines. It is set to hit select theaters on March 24!