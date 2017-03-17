Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:00 pm

Woody Harrelson & Laura Dern Share Tender Moment in Exclusive 'Wilson' Photos

Woody Harrelson & Laura Dern Share Tender Moment in Exclusive 'Wilson' Photos

Woody Harrelson embraces Laura Dern in this photo from their upcoming movie Wilson, provided exclusively to JustJared.com.

The upcoming film is based on the graphic novel by Daniel Clowes and it follows Wilson (Harrelson), a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.

The movie also stars Judy Greer and Cheryl Hines. It is set to hit select theaters on March 24!
Just Jared on Facebook
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 01
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 02
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 03
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 04
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 05
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 06
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 07
woody harrelson laura dern wilson movie photos 08

Photos: Fox Searchlight
Posted to: Exclusive, Laura Dern, Movies, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here