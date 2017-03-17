Zara Larsson: 'So Good' Album Stream & Download!

Zara Larsson‘s international debut album So Good has arrived, and it’s indeed So Good – Stream it here!

“Listening to my own album on Spotify bruvvvv.. life’s good,” the 19-year-old Swedish hit-maker tweeted. “MY ALBUM IS OUT CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!”

So Good features Zara‘s breakout hit with MNEK, “Never Forget You,” the summertime jam “Lush Life,” her UK smash “I Would Like,” the Ty Dolla $ign title track, and last fall’s “Ain’t My Fault.”

Also included is “Don’t Let Me Be Yours,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Zara‘s debut intentional album So Good is available on iTunes now.