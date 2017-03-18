'Beauty & The Beast' On Track for Huge Record Breaking Debut

Beauty and the Beast is now in theaters and audiences around the world are heading out in record-breaking numbers to see the remake of the classic Disney musical.

The movie, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as The Beast, is on track to make more than $170 million at the North American box office during opening weekend, according to THR.

This will give Beauty and the Beast the biggest opening weekend in March of all time, topping last year’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which grossed $166 million in its first weekend.

The biggest opening weekend of all time still belongs to 2015′s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed $247 million in its first three days.

