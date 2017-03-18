Chad Michael Murray Says He Has a 'Dad Bod' Now - Do You Agree?

Chad Michael Murray stripped down to his birthday suit for a scene in this week’s episode of his CMT series Sun Records and now he’s opening up about baring all.

JustJared.com exclusively debuted the clip a few days ago and fans can’t help but notice how it reminds them of Chad‘s famous scene in One Tree Hill when he stays modest thanks to two basketballs.

The 35-year-old actor told the Build Series that this scene was more embarrassing to film than the one in One Tree Hill, but that it was “done tastefully.”

“We’re bringing it back but, you know, this is the dad-bod version of me,” Chad added.

We think that Chad still looks pretty great and hasn’t reached that dad-bod phase yet! Do you agree?!