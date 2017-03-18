Chrissy Metz's 'This Is Us' Character Is Changing in Season Two!

Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore stepped out together for a good cause!

The This Is Us co-stars helped host the Alliance for Children’s Rights 25th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday (March 16) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier that week, This Is Us writer Elizabeth Berger revealed that there’s going to be some changes for Chrissy‘s character in season two.

“We’re going to [have Kate] do a lot of singing [next season]. We’re excited to explore this part of her because she has a beautiful voice,” Elizabeth explained.

Chrissy shared some additional details, adding “We might be hearing wedding bells [next season for Toby and Kate]. I want a dress!”

Now we really can’t wait for season two!