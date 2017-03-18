Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 9:20 pm

Chuck Berry Passes Away - Celebs React

Chuck Berry Passes Away - Celebs React

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Chuck Berry today.

The 90-year-old music legend passed away on Saturday (March 18) at his home in St. Charles.

Tons of stars – from The Rolling Stones to Alyssa Milano and Bruce Springsteen took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Read their reactions below…

Getty
