Chuck Berry Passes Away - Celebs React

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Chuck Berry today.

The 90-year-old music legend passed away on Saturday (March 18) at his home in St. Charles.

CHECK OUT: Chuck Berry Dies at 90 Years Old

Tons of stars – from The Rolling Stones to Alyssa Milano and Bruce Springsteen took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Read their reactions below…

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Read more celebrity reactions inside…

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

TITLEOFVIDEOHERE

#RestInPeace to the legend #chuckberry thank you so much for all of the music 🙏🏽 — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) March 18, 2017 VIDEOCODEHERE85PERCENT

RIP Chuck Berry. The 1st song that @thebeatles performed at their 1st US concert was "Roll Over Beethoven."

Watch: https://t.co/rFyPCranEw pic.twitter.com/8JSgALNjDY — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) March 19, 2017

#RestInPeace to the legend #chuckberry thank you so much for all of the music 🙏🏽 — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) March 18, 2017

To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017