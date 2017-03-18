Chuck Berry Passes Away - Celebs React
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Chuck Berry today.
The 90-year-old music legend passed away on Saturday (March 18) at his home in St. Charles.
Tons of stars – from The Rolling Stones to Alyssa Milano and Bruce Springsteen took to Twitter to share their condolences.
Read their reactions below…
I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017
Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived.
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry. https://t.co/UzJx74c36p
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 18, 2017
#RestInPeace to the legend #chuckberry thank you so much for all of the music 🙏🏽
— American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry. The 1st song that @thebeatles performed at their 1st US concert was "Roll Over Beethoven."
Watch: https://t.co/rFyPCranEw pic.twitter.com/8JSgALNjDY
— George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) March 19, 2017
To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u
— Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017
RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017