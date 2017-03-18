Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Movie Might Not Feature Songs

One of the upcoming live-action movies that Disney has in the works is Mulan, but a lot of fans will be upset to hear that there likely will not be songs in the film.

Director Niki Caro recently spoke out about plans for the film.

“Yes, from what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children,” Niki told Moviefone.

Some of the songs featured in Mulan include “Reflection,” “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” and “Honor to Us All.”

Niki is currently working with producer Sean Bailey on developing the film. “His sensibility and mine for the material is right in sync. It’s a big, girly martial arts epic. It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving,” she said.

Niki directed the film The Zookeeper’s Wife, which hits theaters on March 31.