How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 1:48 pm

Ellen Page & Jennifer Garner to Read 'Juno' Live with All-Female Cast

Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner are going to reunite live on stage to do a live reading of their movie Juno with an all-female cast!

The event is being organized by the movie’s Oscar-nominated director Jason Reitman, who has been putting on live read events for several years now.

The one-night-only event will raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood.

“Like many other people, I felt like I wanted to do something. I wanted to find a way to contribute to the causes that have never felt more important,” Jason told EW. “It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item.”

The full cast will be announced in the days leading up to the show. The event will take place on April 8 at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and tickets are on sale now.
Photos: WENN
