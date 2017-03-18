Top Stories
Sat, 18 March 2017 at 7:46 pm

Fox News Host Says Secret Service Should 'Kill' Snoop Dogg & Bow Wow for Attacks on Trump (Video)

Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle has made the comments that the Secret Service should kill Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow in light of recent events.

The 48-year-old host shared her thoughts during Fox News’ The Five segment on Thursday (March 16) after discussing Snoop‘s recent music video in which he pulls a fake gun on a parody clown version of President Donald Trump.

During the segment, Greg Gutfeld stated that “it was an actual threat,” asking Kimberly what she thinks the Secret Service should do about it.

“Kill them,” Kimberly answered. “Kill them.”

“I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she added.

See what else she had to say below.

And ICYMI, see how Trump and Bow Wow have responded to the music video.
Credit: Johnny Nunez; Photos: Getty, Fox News
