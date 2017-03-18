Hilary Duff Opens Up About Dealing With Mom Guilt

Hilary Duff is getting real about being a mom.

The 29-year-old actress and singer opened up about feeling her career while being a mom.

“I always feel torn or guilty about something. I’m not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t stay still this long.’ And that’s ridiculous,” she explained to Redbook Magazine.

Hilary added, “I have a child; it’s totally fine to not be slammed all the time. It feels really good to not be on someone else’s schedule — besides Luca‘s. I’m basically his chauffeur!”

Pictured inside: Hilary carrying some boxes while on a shopping trip on Friday (March 17) in Brentwood, Calif.