Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 11:25 pm

Jack Black Sings & Dances While Volunteering at Children's Hospital - Watch Now! (Video)

Jack Black Sings & Dances While Volunteering at Children's Hospital - Watch Now! (Video)

Jack Black made a lot of kids happy today!

The 47-year-old School of Rock actor volunteered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Saturday (March 18) to support Make March Matter, a month-long campaign that encourages local businesses to fight for children’s health.

Jack spent lots of quality time with the patients and their families, playing games and even taking part in some music therapy sessions, where he sang “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and “Twist and Shout.”


Support Children's Hospital… they are the best @childrensla #repost

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

Photos: Twitter, Instagram
