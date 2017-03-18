Jack Black Sings & Dances While Volunteering at Children's Hospital - Watch Now! (Video)

Jack Black made a lot of kids happy today!

The 47-year-old School of Rock actor volunteered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Saturday (March 18) to support Make March Matter, a month-long campaign that encourages local businesses to fight for children’s health.

Jack spent lots of quality time with the patients and their families, playing games and even taking part in some music therapy sessions, where he sang “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and “Twist and Shout.”

Our friend Jack Black visited CHLA to #MakeMarchMatter. There were a lot of smiles and even some singing. Video here https://t.co/VGGa0RKPSk pic.twitter.com/jm0GlSjaBK — Children's Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) March 18, 2017



