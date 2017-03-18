Top Stories
Jaime King Wrote a Hilarious Birthday Note to Hubby Kyle Newman

Jaime King‘s husband Kyle Newman just celebrated his birthday and she wrote the funniest post for him.

The former Hart of Dixie took to her Instagram to share a “rare” photo of Kyle kicking back on a boat.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY! In celebration I’m gifting to the world this rare photo of you posing on a sailboat. It has been a pleasure pushing tiny humans out of my vagina for you. I love thee. 🎁🎈✨” Jaime captioned the pic.

Relationship goals, anyone??

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

Pictured inside: Jaime getting some shopping in on Wednesday (March 15) and heading to LAX airport on Thursday (March 16) in Los Angeles.

