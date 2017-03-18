Jeffrey Dean Morgan Brings Negan's Bat to Spain!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan gets ready to swing Negan’s bat while making an appearance on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero on Thursday (March 16) in Madrid, Spain.

The 50-year-old actor was joined for the appearance by his The Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus.

Instead of bashing in a person’s head like Negan does on the show, it appears that Jeffrey swung the bat at a balloon with a face painted on!

Jeffrey, who has been in Europe for a week doing press, was seen sharing a passionate kiss with wife Hilarie Burton on the beach.