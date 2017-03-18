Joe Manganiello & Demi Lovato Bring 'The Smurfs' to NYC

Joe Manganiello looks handsome as he arrives at the premiere The Smurfs: Lost Village on Saturday (March 18) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor went classic in a navy suit as he was joined on the red carpet by his co-star in the film Demi Lovato.

This is the third installment in the Smurf films – as Demi and Joe make their debut in the animated films in Lost Village.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Jill Jill Stuart dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels while carrying an Edie Parker bag.

