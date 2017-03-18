Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 10:34 pm

Joe Manganiello & Demi Lovato Bring 'The Smurfs' to NYC

Joe Manganiello & Demi Lovato Bring 'The Smurfs' to NYC

Joe Manganiello looks handsome as he arrives at the premiere The Smurfs: Lost Village on Saturday (March 18) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor went classic in a navy suit as he was joined on the red carpet by his co-star in the film Demi Lovato.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

This is the third installment in the Smurf films – as Demi and Joe make their debut in the animated films in Lost Village.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Jill Jill Stuart dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels while carrying an Edie Parker bag.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
