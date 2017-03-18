Top Stories
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 6:02 pm

Kaitlyn Bristowe Freezes Her Eggs With Another Bachelorette's Help

Kaitlyn Bristowe Freezes Her Eggs With Another Bachelorette's Help

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was The Bachelorette during season 11, just had her eggs frozen and she had some help from a fellow Bachelor Nation album – Whitney Bischoff!

Whitney was the winner of Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor, though they later broke up, and Kaitlyn placed in third that year.

“Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn’t hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)” Kaitlyn‘s fiance Shawn Booth wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her laying in his lap.

Kaitlyn opened up about the procedure on Twitter last week.

“I’m freezing my eggs,” she said. “I’m taking control of my future! As a woman there’s always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready.”

A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on

Photos: Getty
