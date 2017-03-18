Kaitlyn Bristowe Freezes Her Eggs With Another Bachelorette's Help

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was The Bachelorette during season 11, just had her eggs frozen and she had some help from a fellow Bachelor Nation album – Whitney Bischoff!

Whitney was the winner of Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor, though they later broke up, and Kaitlyn placed in third that year.

“Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn’t hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)” Kaitlyn‘s fiance Shawn Booth wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her laying in his lap.

Kaitlyn opened up about the procedure on Twitter last week.

“I’m freezing my eggs,” she said. “I’m taking control of my future! As a woman there’s always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready.”