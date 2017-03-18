Top Stories
Kate Middleton & Prince William Join a Rugby Team at the Eiffel Tower in Paris!

Kate Middleton catches a rugby ball while training with local school children during a Les Voisins in Action event on Saturday (March 18) in Paris, France.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William met with the kids right by the Eiffel Tower and the views looked incredible.

Will and Kate are on day two of their tour of Paris and they took time to meet with survivors of the recent terrorist attacks in France. 130 people died in Paris in November 2015 and 86 people died during a Bastille Day attack in Nice in 2016.

“We think you are very strong and very brave, you’ve made amazing progress,” William said (via the Daily Express).

The couple also visited the Musee d’Orsay overlooking the Seine that day.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Chanel coatdress.
Photos: WENN
Kate Middleton, Prince William

