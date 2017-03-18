Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend &amp; Kids

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 7:20 pm

Kate Upton & Fiance Justin Verlander Host Pet Adoption Event!

Kate Upton & Fiance Justin Verlander Host Pet Adoption Event!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are spending the day with some cute, furry friends!

The 24-year-old model and actress and her baseball player fiance teamed up with Wins for Warriors Foundation to host the Grand Slam Adoption event to help find homes for pets on Saturday (March 18) in Lakeland, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

The Wins for Warriors Foundation – which Justin founded – helps serve and honor our United States military members and veterans.

Kate and Justin hosted the event to benefit the ASPCA Florida along with K9s for Warriors.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate justin host pet adoption event 01
kate justin host pet adoption event 02
kate justin host pet adoption event 03
kate justin host pet adoption event 04
kate justin host pet adoption event 05
kate justin host pet adoption event 06
kate justin host pet adoption event 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here