Kate Upton & Fiance Justin Verlander Host Pet Adoption Event!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are spending the day with some cute, furry friends!

The 24-year-old model and actress and her baseball player fiance teamed up with Wins for Warriors Foundation to host the Grand Slam Adoption event to help find homes for pets on Saturday (March 18) in Lakeland, Florida.

The Wins for Warriors Foundation – which Justin founded – helps serve and honor our United States military members and veterans.

Kate and Justin hosted the event to benefit the ASPCA Florida along with K9s for Warriors.