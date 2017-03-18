Khloe Kardashian & Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Step Out for Date Night in L.A.!

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson hold hands while leaving the No Name Bar on Friday night (March 17) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old reality star and the 26-year-old basketball star kept it low key for their night on the town.

Khloe took to Instagram that day to write a long birthday note for her brother Rob Kardashian.

“Happy birthday @robkardashian!! I am incredibly blessed to have a brother like you! You truly are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met!” Khloe said. “You have the most unbelievable heart and anyone who is fortunate enough to have you in their life knows what a positive impact you make on them! Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss. Precious Dream is your twin and it’s such a beautiful thing to see ❤️We’ve been by each other’s side for life and that will never stop! You’re 30 now, the age when Jesus turned water into wine (Your favorite fact) This is your year of greatness! We all believe in you! Happy birthday Rob! I love you ❤️”