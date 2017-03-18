Lana Del Rey Performs 'Love' Live for First Time at SXSW 2017

Lana Del Rey performed a concert at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Friday night (March 17) and she gave the first live performance of her new single “Love” at the event!

The 31-year-old singer played a short set of just nine songs at the Apple Music concert held in Austin, Tex.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

“Love” was the final song of the night and there was no encore performance.

While the concert was buzzed about all week long, it was not officially announced until the day before the show.