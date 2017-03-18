Lena Dunham Wears Her Heart on Her Dress at 92Y Event

Lena Dunham is all smiles while attending an event at 92Y on Friday night (March 17) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress held a conversation with her pal Ariel Levy about her new memoir “The Rules Do Not Apply.”

Lena wore a pink dress that had three hearts placed on the top. They were featured in three different colors – white, pink, and red.

Earlier in the week, Lena took to Instagram to send a powerful message to let people know she doesn’t care what they think of her body.