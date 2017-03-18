Top Stories
Sat, 18 March 2017 at 2:22 pm

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

Mariah Carey rocks a green dress while stepping out for a fun St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Friday night (March 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The entertainer was joined by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka while stepping out for parties at Catch LA and Rock and Reilly’s Irish Pub.

Mariah took to her Instagram account before heading out for the night and shared photos with her kids Monroe and Moroccan by a green convertible.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day 🍀🍀🍀 #demkids #stpatricksday,” Mariah captioned the below photo on Instagram.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
Getty
