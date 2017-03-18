Top Stories
Sat, 18 March 2017 at 8:01 pm

Neil Patrick Harris' Twins Are Not Happy Leprechauns Trashed Their House on St. Patrick's Day

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka‘s twins encountered some leprechauns on St. Patrick’s Day!

Gideon and Harper – both six-years-old – woke up on the Irish holiday (March 17) to discover that their house was turned upside down by some sneaky leprechauns.

Neil took to his Instagram the night before St. Patrick’s Day to share some videos of Gideon and Harper leaving gifts around for the leprechauns in hopes that they would gain guardianship of one in the morning.

“What the flip?!? The Leprechauns trashed our house. Gideon and Harper were far from pleased by all this Irish mischief. Toilet paper everywhere. Cushions upended. Dining room chairs in a pile. iPad taped to the chandelier. Whiskey drank. The rapscallions wrote their response to the kids’ video in potatoes. See for yourself! #begosh #begorrah,” Neil captioned the below post of what the Burtka-Harris household looked like on St. Patrick’s Day morning.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

