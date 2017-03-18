Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend &amp; Kids

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 5:01 pm

Prince William & Kate Middleton Watch a Rugby Match During Their Paris Visit

Prince William & Kate Middleton Watch a Rugby Match During Their Paris Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a conversation while watching the RBS 6 Nations 2017 Rugby Union match held at at Stade de France on Saturday (March 18) in Paris, France.

The royal couple watched the match between Wales and France during their visit to Paris.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton

This trip marks William‘s first time in Paris since his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash there almost 20 years ago.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Carolina Herrera coat with a black turtleneck sweater.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 01
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 01
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 02
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 02
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 03
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 03
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 04
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 04
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 05
prince william kate middleton watch a rugby match during their paris visit 05

Photos: ABACA/INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here