Prince William & Kate Middleton Watch a Rugby Match During Their Paris Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a conversation while watching the RBS 6 Nations 2017 Rugby Union match held at at Stade de France on Saturday (March 18) in Paris, France.

The royal couple watched the match between Wales and France during their visit to Paris.

This trip marks William‘s first time in Paris since his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash there almost 20 years ago.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Carolina Herrera coat with a black turtleneck sweater.