Reese Witherspoon Meets With Mickey at Disney World!

Reese Witherspoon had a fun day at Disney World with the fam!

The 40-year-old actress stopped by the Happiest Place on Earth on Friday afternoon (March 17) in Orlando, Fla.

Reese helped celebrate the official opening of Planet Hollywood Disney Springs and met with Mickey to cut the rope!

Later in the afternoon she headed to the park with her 13-year-old son Deacon and four-year-old son Tennessee (not pictured).

Reese took to her Instagram to share a cute photo from the park.

“Mouse ears ✔️ I’m ready for ya, Disney! 😃🐭 #FridayFeeling #Disneyworld,” Reese captioned a selfie.