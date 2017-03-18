Ruby Rose Launches Her 'Dream Collaboration' With Urban Decay

Ruby Rose just launched her collaboration with Urban Decay and Jean-Michel Basquiat and the results are totally stunning!

The 30-year-old actress stepped out to celebrate the launch of the collection on Wednesday (March 15) at The Broad museum in Los Angeles.

At the museum, Ruby and other guests were able to check out out art from the late Jean-Michel Basquiat who helped inspire the collection.

Ruby took to her Instagram to share a slideshow of photos viewing the art.

“The dream collaboration UD X BASQUIAT @urbandecaycosmetics,” she captioned an image.