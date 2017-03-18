Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Ruby Rose Launches Her 'Dream Collaboration' With Urban Decay

Ruby Rose Launches Her 'Dream Collaboration' With Urban Decay

Ruby Rose just launched her collaboration with Urban Decay and Jean-Michel Basquiat and the results are totally stunning!

The 30-year-old actress stepped out to celebrate the launch of the collection on Wednesday (March 15) at The Broad museum in Los Angeles.

At the museum, Ruby and other guests were able to check out out art from the late Jean-Michel Basquiat who helped inspire the collection.

Ruby took to her Instagram to share a slideshow of photos viewing the art.

“The dream collaboration UD X BASQUIAT @urbandecaycosmetics,” she captioned an image.

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss
Posted to: Ruby Rose

