Sat, 18 March 2017 at 11:55 pm

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Suit Up for 'Life' Premiere at SXSW Festival

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Suit Up for 'Life' Premiere at SXSW Festival

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal hit the red carpet as they arrive at the premiere of their upcoming film Life on Saturday night (March 18) at the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas.

The actors looked hot and scruffy as they were joined by their co-star Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere during the 2017 SXSW Festival.

Ryan and Jake star in the sci-fi thriller as astronauts who discover the first form of life on Mars.

Life is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 24!

Photos: Getty
