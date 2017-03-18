Top Stories
Sat, 18 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Sanaa Lathan & the 'Shots Fired' Cast Unintentionally Matched at Their Premiere!

Sanaa Lathan & the 'Shots Fired' Cast Unintentionally Matched at Their Premiere!

The cast of Shots Fired is so in sync, they all showed up to the premiere in color coordinated outfits!

The show’s cast, including Sanaa Lathan, Stephen Moyer and Jill Hennessy, stepped out at the premiere on Thursday night (March 16) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

They were also joined by their co-stars DeWanda Wise, Conor Leslie, Stephan James, Tristan Wilds and Aisha Hinds.

“The many moments synchronicity that happened over and over and over during this journey of @shotsfiredfox BLEW OUR MINDS.. so when we ALL Showed up to last nights premiere in black and white (including the creators & other cast members not pictured) we were thrilled and yet not surprised. No this was not planned,” Sanaa wrote on her Instagram.

Check out a slideshow of their matching outfits below…

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 01
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 02
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 03
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 04
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 05
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 06
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 07
sanaa lathan shots fired premiere 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisha Hinds, Conor Leslie, DeWanda Wise, Jill Hennessy, Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Stephen Moyer, Tristan Wilds

