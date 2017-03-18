Top Stories
How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 1:18 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

More photos have emerged from Selena Gomez and The Weeknd‘s PDA-filled date in Toronto!

The 24-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer was seen hand-in-hand with The Weeknd, 27, while shopping around town on Thursday (March 16) in Canada.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, gave his girlfriend a cute kiss on the cheek while his arm was wrapped around her shoulder.

Selena is back from her visit to her beau’s hometown and she was spotted leaving a photo shoot in New York City on Friday night.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd‘s PDA-filled date…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 01
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 02
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 03
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 04
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 05
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 06
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 07
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 08
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 09
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 10
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 11
selena gomez the weeknd flaunted some pda in toronto 12

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here