Taraji P. Henson Plays St. Patrick's Day Version of 'Drinko'

Taraji P. Henson watches a chip fall down the Drinko board while playing the game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (March 17) in New York City.

The 46-year-old Empire actress joined Jimmy for a St. Patrick’s Day version of the game, including Guinness, a Shamrock Shake, cabbage juice, potato water, Irish coffee, and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P. Henson

Taraji and Jimmy both sent two chips down the board and they had to mix the two drinks they landed in. Watch the video here!



Drinko with Taraji P. Henson