Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 1:20 am

'The Walking Dead' Cast Teases Season Eight: 'A Gigantic Tale to Come'

'The Walking Dead' Cast Teases Season Eight: 'A Gigantic Tale to Come'

The Walking Dead is getting ready for even bigger and better things in season eight!

The cast, including Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride and Christian Serratos stepped out at PaleyFest on Friday (March 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

During the panel discussion, showrunner Scott M. Gimple opened up about the show’s next season.

“The first episode [of season eight] is less about that we’ve reached 100 episodes; it’s more about setting up the next 100 episodes,” he explained.

Scott added, “The end of this season is very much the end of a chapter; it’s a conclusion that promises this epic story ahead. The first episode of season eight…it’s about setting up this gigantic epic tale to come not only in season eight but beyond.”
walking dead cast teases season eight 01
walking dead cast teases season eight 02
walking dead cast teases season eight 03
walking dead cast teases season eight 04
Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Andrew Lincoln, Christian Serratos, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride

