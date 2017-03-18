'The Walking Dead' Cast Teases Season Eight: 'A Gigantic Tale to Come'

The Walking Dead is getting ready for even bigger and better things in season eight!

The cast, including Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride and Christian Serratos stepped out at PaleyFest on Friday (March 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

During the panel discussion, showrunner Scott M. Gimple opened up about the show’s next season.

“The first episode [of season eight] is less about that we’ve reached 100 episodes; it’s more about setting up the next 100 episodes,” he explained.

Scott added, “The end of this season is very much the end of a chapter; it’s a conclusion that promises this epic story ahead. The first episode of season eight…it’s about setting up this gigantic epic tale to come not only in season eight but beyond.”