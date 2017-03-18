This Is Us' Justin Hartley Puts His Muscles on Display for 'Bello'

Justin Hartley is showing off his ripped body in his new Bello magazine cover shoot!

Here is what the 39-year-old This Is Us actor had to share with the mag:

On his new hit NBC series: “When I first read the script I thought this is one of the best stories I’ve ever seen, the best episode of television I’ve ever read in my life. Then on top of that the character was just so great, he’s funny he’s self aware, he’s in on the jokes, he’s also loveable and he’s just sort of in a stumbling place in his life.”

On working with a great team on the show: “There are so many brilliant and smart people around me that are all vying for the same thing, to make this show as brilliant as it can possibly be so I just sort of try and listen to as many people as possible. There are definitely frustrating parts of every job, it’s still work, it’s fun and all that kind of stuff, but it’s like any other job sometimes. I absolutely love what I do though and I’m very passionate about it, I have no complaints!”

