Sun, 19 March 2017 at 8:00 am
Amanda Seyfried & Husband Thomas Sadoski Step Out After Secret Wedding
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski make their first public outing since secretly getting married on Saturday (March 18) in Los Angeles.
The newlyweds were spotted arriving with their dog Finn at a friend’s house for a weekend get together.
Thomas announced last week on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and Amanda eloped in a private ceremony last weekend.
Amanda and Thomas are currently expecting their first child together.
