Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Amanda Seyfried & Husband Thomas Sadoski Step Out After Secret Wedding

Amanda Seyfried & Husband Thomas Sadoski Step Out After Secret Wedding

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski make their first public outing since secretly getting married on Saturday (March 18) in Los Angeles.

The newlyweds were spotted arriving with their dog Finn at a friend’s house for a weekend get together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

Thomas announced last week on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and Amanda eloped in a private ceremony last weekend.

Amanda and Thomas are currently expecting their first child together.
Just Jared on Facebook
amanda thomas step out after secret wedding 01
amanda thomas step out after secret wedding 02
amanda thomas step out after secret wedding 03

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Celebrity Pets, Pregnant Celebrities, Thomas Sadoski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here