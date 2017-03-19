Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 12:25 pm

'Beauty & the Beast' Breaks Box Office Records With $170 Million

'Beauty & the Beast' Breaks Box Office Records With $170 Million

Beauty and the Beast easily topped this weekend’s box office with a whopping $170 million debut!

The film starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and Luke Evans also earned $180 million overseas for a global total of $350 million, according to THR.

It set a bunch of new records, including the biggest domestic debut ever for a PG title and the top March opening of all time.

Coming in at No. 2 was Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson‘s Kong: Skull Island, earning an additional $28.9 million for a domestic total of $110.1 million.

Taking third place was Hugh Jackman‘s Logan, which brought in $17.5 million for a total of $184 million so far.

Rounding out the top five were Get Out and The Shack, which earned $13.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??

