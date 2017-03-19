Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 11:10 pm

Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's Birthday - Read Her Message on Social Media!

Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's Birthday - Read Her Message on Social Media!

Adam Levine turned 38 years old on Saturday (March 18) and his wife Behati Prinsloo sent him a sweet birthday message!

The 27-year-old model posted three photos to her Instagram account to wish her hubby a happy birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday,” Behati posted on Instagram.

Behati also posted two additional photos with, “birthday boy,” as the caption.

Happy belated birthday, Adam! We hope you had a great day with Behati and baby Dusty Rose!
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 01
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 02
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 03
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 04
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 05
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 06
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 07
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 08
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 09
adam levine behati prinsloo birthday message 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here