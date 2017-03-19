Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's Birthday - Read Her Message on Social Media!

Adam Levine turned 38 years old on Saturday (March 18) and his wife Behati Prinsloo sent him a sweet birthday message!

The 27-year-old model posted three photos to her Instagram account to wish her hubby a happy birthday.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday,” Behati posted on Instagram.

Behati also posted two additional photos with, “birthday boy,” as the caption.

Happy belated birthday, Adam! We hope you had a great day with Behati and baby Dusty Rose!