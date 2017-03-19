Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 7:30 pm

Ben Affleck Spends Quality Time with His Kids

Ben Affleck Spends Quality Time with His Kids

Ben Affleck recently made the brave reveal that he completed a rehab stay for alcohol addiction, and now, he’s back out and about in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor stepped out on Sunday (March 19) with two of his kids, Violet, 11, and Samuel, 5 (not pictured), to head to church in Los Angeles. These are some of the first photos of Ben since he revealed he went to rehab.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben was seen with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner earlier in the week in Santa Monica running some errands.

Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck spends time with kids church 01
ben affleck spends time with kids church 02
ben affleck spends time with kids church 03
ben affleck spends time with kids church 04
ben affleck spends time with kids church 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • bridgett.williams@mail.ru

    After going out of my last project a year ago, i’ve had some great success to understand this online site which was a life-saver as for me… They are offering jobs in which people are able to work on the internet from their home. My most recent paycheck after working for them for four months was for $4500… Wonderful thing about is that the only thing necessary is very simple typing skills and access to internet…Read everything regarding it here >> http://www.wzurl.me/Ouxcpw

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here