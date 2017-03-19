Ben Affleck Spends Quality Time with His Kids

Ben Affleck recently made the brave reveal that he completed a rehab stay for alcohol addiction, and now, he’s back out and about in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor stepped out on Sunday (March 19) with two of his kids, Violet, 11, and Samuel, 5 (not pictured), to head to church in Los Angeles. These are some of the first photos of Ben since he revealed he went to rehab.

Ben was seen with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner earlier in the week in Santa Monica running some errands.