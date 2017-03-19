Ben Stiller Helps Raise $1 Million to Feed the Hungry in Somalia (Video)

Ben Stiller has already helped raise over $1 million to support an effort to deliver food to Somalis facing starvation.

The 51-year-old Zoolander actor teamed up with the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and Jerome Jarre of Vine and Snapchat fame to raise the funds – and they did it in just 19 hours!

“This is the story of what can happen when the power of social media is leveraged for something good,” Casey said in a YouTube video, explaining the steps they took to achieve their goal.

The process involved Jerome taking to Twitter (in a now-viral tweet) to ask Turkish Airlines to fill up one of its flights with food and other supplies. Stars like Ben and Casey then followed suit, and the airlines delivered – they plan to carry around 60 tons of food to Somalia on their first flight.

Somalia is currently facing a drought and famine crisis, with more than 6 million people (over half the population) in need of food. (via CNN)

Watch Ben‘s video message below, and donate here!

If you have 2 minutes and 20 seconds check this out. #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia pic.twitter.com/r0u3xh5spG — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 15, 2017

INTERNET!! WE HAVE A PLANE!! THIS IS HISTORY!! NOW LET'S GET THE FOOD !!! 💪 ➡️ https://t.co/kxHgDzvNxY#LoveArmyForSomalia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6XBy5IWb9e — JÉRÔME JARRE (@jeromejarre) March 17, 2017



WE HAVE 10 DAYS TO GET A MILLION DOLLAR$