Beyonce Dresses Up Her Growing Baby Bump in Pale Pink

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Check out these newly-released photos of Beyonce from her recent visit to the Alvin Ailey dance company to support mom Tina and her mentorship group.

The 35-year-old entertainer took to her website where she shared a ton of new shots of her amazing outfit and growing baby bump earlier this month.

Some fans are speculating that her pink dress may be a hint that Bey and Jay Z‘s twins are girls.

But so far, nothing has been confirmed. In fact, fans recently speculated that they were boys too, so who knows!
