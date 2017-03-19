Top Stories
Sun, 19 March 2017 at 10:00 am

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Public Memorial Details

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Public Memorial Details

Carrie Fisher‘s brother Todd is sharing more details about the upcoming public memorial for her and their mother Debbie Reynolds.

“Because of Debbie and her connection to her fans and Carrie and her connection to her fans, we thought it was very important to create an event that would be able to give them all an outlet and a place to express,” Todd told E! News. “I know that’s what my mother would want and I know that’s what Carrie would want.”

He added, “We created this forum so that everybody could participate, say their goodbyes and have some closure.”

Carrie‘s longtime pal James Blunt will be debuting a new tribute song he wrote in her memory.

“It’s going to just be a very meaningful tribute to them and I think it’s going to be more positive than anything else,” Todd said. “I think everybody will be on a major rollercoaster ride.”

The memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 @ 1PM PST and will be streamed live on DebbieReynolds.com.
Photos: WENN
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

