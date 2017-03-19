CW's DC Stars Tease 'Surprise Cameo,' New 'Flash' Villain, Crossovers, & More!

The cast and crew of the CW’s DC Comics-based Arrowverse series dropped a ton of upcoming spoilers at PaleyFest!

Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, and Stephen Amell all took the stage at The Paley Center for Media’s 2017 PaleyFest presentation of The CW’s Heroes & Aliens held at Dolby Theatre on Saturday (March 18) in Hollywood.

They were joined by their Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow cast mates David Ramsey, Candice Patton, David Harewood, Brandon Routh, and Caity Lotz, as well as moderator Kevin Smith and the shows’ executive producers.

At the event, it was revealed that there will be a surprise crossover in the second-to-last episode of Legends’ fifth season!

“I will call it a surprise crossover,” EP Marc Guggenheim told Deadline. “No one knows this because we’ve kept it under wraps, but there’s a surprise cameo, surprise crossover moment in the penultimate episode of Legends.”

“Very soon, the author of the greatest, I guess you could call it ‘fantasy novel series’ of all time will appear,” EP Phil Klemmer also hinted. “You can figure out who that is.”



EP Andrew Kreisberg also discussed a new “speedster” villain in The Flash, revealing, “We have Abra Kadabra coming up in an episode, played by David Dastmalchian. He’s a long time comic book villain of The Flash, and we finally got him onto the show, and we’re really excited about that. There’s a lot of fun stuff coming up, and a lot of comic book nods, but we tend not to specifically adapt a specific comic book, or specific comic book storyline.”

Stephen chimed in, “I was having dinner with [CW President] Mark Pedowit – he comes up to Vancouver every year – and I go, ‘Mark, are we going to do a crossover every year?’ And he goes, ‘You’re f–king right we are!’”