Dan Stevens Reunites With 'Downton Abbey' Co-Stars Joanne Froggatt & Laura Carmichael
There was a mini Downton Abbey reunion this weekend!
Dan Stevens ran into former co-stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael at the 2017 Three Empire Awards held at The Roundhouse on Sunday (March 19) in London, England.
Also in attendance were Tom Hiddleston, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ella Purnell, Hayley Atwell, Patrick Stewart, and Douglas Booth.
In case you missed it, Dan recently opened up about his shocking transformation for Beauty and the Beast!
