Demi Lovato Gave Back In A Big Way To Celebrate Being Sober For 5 Years

Demi Lovato just hit a big milestone in her sobriety and celebrated in an even bigger way!

The 24-year-old singer and actress made some donations to multiple charities that catered to causes close to her heart to celebrate being sober for five years, according to E! News.

Demi drove around town on Saturday (March 18) to hand deliver donation checks to charities including animal, LGBT, and adoption rights.

She just celebrated being sober for five years on Wednesday (March 15) and took to her Instagram account to reflect on her journey.

Also on Saturday, Demi dressed up in white to attend the premiere of her new animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village.