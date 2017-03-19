Drake's 'Free Smoke' from 'More Life' Playlist Reveals He 'Drunks Texts' Jennifer Lopez - Read the Lyrics!

Drake admits he sometimes sends drunk texts to former flame Jennifer Lopez!

The actor made the revelation in the first song of his just-released More Life playlist, “Free Smoke.” (Stream the full album here!)

“I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back,” he raps.

He also samples her 1999 debut single “If You Had My Love” on “Teenage Forever.”

The two went public with their short-lived romance this past December when Drake showed up at two of Jennifer‘s Las Vegas concerts. They were also spotted on cozy date nigts and on each other’s social media accounts.

Jennifer, who is now reportedly dating retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, had previously teased a collaboration with Drake, but she isn’t featured on any of the songs on the new playlist.

Listen to “Free Smoke” below!



