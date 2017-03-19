Ed Sheeran Beats 'Beauty & the Beast' For No. 1 on Billboard 200

Ed Sheeran continues his reign at the top of the Billboard 200 charts with his latest album Divide.

The hit record earned 180,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 16, according to Billboard.

It was down about 60 percent compared to the 451,000 units in its first week. This is the first album in six months to spend its first two weeks at No. 1.

Meanwhile, the new Beauty and the Beast soundtrack came in at No. 3 with 57,000 units, 48,000 of which were in traditional album sales.

In case you didn’t know, the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Stream Divide below!