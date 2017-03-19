Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 7:45 pm

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Met Wildlife with Their 2 Daughters at Jungle Island!

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Met Wildlife with Their 2 Daughters at Jungle Island!

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling took a trip to Jungle Island in Miami, Florida over the weekend with their two daughters Esmeralda Gosling, 2, and Amada Gosling, 10 months.

The family of four enjoyed a private showing of the Ultimate Jungle Trek Tour, E News reports, and got to meet several fun animals at the wildlife and botanic park.

Eva, Ryan, and the two girls met some alligators, sloths, lemurs, a Capuchin monkey, Aldabra tortoises and a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig, who apparently only knows Spanish! The girls were also given a gift of a painting of Peanut, a 13-year-old orangutan.

Joining the family were Eva‘s mom, a security guard, and a nanny. Sounds like fun!

Eva made her first public appearance in six months over the weekend at an event.
Just Jared on Facebook
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 01
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 02
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 03
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 04
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 05
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 06
eva mendes ryan gosling oscars date 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amada Gosling, Esmeralda Gosling, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • bridgett.williams@mail.ru

    After leaving behind my previous profession 12 months back, i’ve had some great luck to come across this web site that was a life-saver for me… They are offering jobs for which people will be able to work using the internet from their residence. My most recent paycheck after working for them for four months was for $4500… Great thing about is that the single thing necessary is very simple typing skills and access to internet…Read facts about it here >> http://www.wzurl.me/Ouxcpw

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here