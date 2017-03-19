Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Met Wildlife with Their 2 Daughters at Jungle Island!

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling took a trip to Jungle Island in Miami, Florida over the weekend with their two daughters Esmeralda Gosling, 2, and Amada Gosling, 10 months.

The family of four enjoyed a private showing of the Ultimate Jungle Trek Tour, E News reports, and got to meet several fun animals at the wildlife and botanic park.

Eva, Ryan, and the two girls met some alligators, sloths, lemurs, a Capuchin monkey, Aldabra tortoises and a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig, who apparently only knows Spanish! The girls were also given a gift of a painting of Peanut, a 13-year-old orangutan.

Joining the family were Eva‘s mom, a security guard, and a nanny. Sounds like fun!

Eva made her first public appearance in six months over the weekend at an event.